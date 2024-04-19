Stephen Colbert taking 'The Late Show' on the road

On Thursday night's installment of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he announced he's taking his show on the road this summer for the first time.

Colbert noted The Late Show will broadcast from Chicago's "so creatively named" Auditorium Theatre during the week of this year's Democratic National Convention in the Windy City.

The week of shows will kick off Monday, August 19, and run through Thursday, August 22, on CBS, streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Colbert said Chicago holds "a special place" in his heart, joking, "and it's not just all the Polish sausages I ate that's still lodged in my aorta."

He "cut his teeth" as part of Chicago's famous second city troupe during his 11-year-stay, Colbert explained.

