State memo aims to clarify confusion with new Florida license plate frame law

By Dex & Barbie T

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) has issued a recent memo clarifying state regulations on license plate frames and covers.

A new Florida statute that took effect on October 1 now prohibits any license plate frame or cover that obscures or interferes with the visibility of the plate’s required features. Violations may result in fines of up to $500 and, in certain cases, could carry additional penalties, including jail time.

So what qualifies as REQUIRED FEATURES?

This act does not prohibit the use of a license plate frame as long as the frame does not obscure visibility of the following:

  1. The alpha numeric plate identifier
  2. The decal located in the top right hand corner of the license plate

See the full memo here:

FL license plate memo

Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!

