Stars of 'Bad Sisters' react to season 2's shocking death

(SPOILER ALERT) The Garvey sisters are back for season 2 of Bad Sisters. The series returned with its first two episodes on Apple TV+ Wednesday, kicking off the season with a death nobody saw coming.

The first episode sees the sisters joyously celebrating Grace's remarriage, two years after Grace offed her abusive husband, John Paul. But things take a dark turn at the end of episode two when Grace, played by Anne-Marie Duff, unexpectedly dies in a car crash.

“Oh, I love a cliff-hanger,” Duff tells ABC Audio about her untimely demise. “So I loved getting to that part of the scripts and going [gasp]. The audience have no idea what happens next. You know, it's thrilling.”

For show creator Sharon Horgan, who also plays eldest Garvey sister Eva in the show, the decision to kill off one of the sisters was a "scary one."

“It was actually an idea that we had very, very early doors and then we were a bit like, ‘Ooh, can we continue to be Bad Sisters when something as terrible and awful as that has happened?’ And so we had to think on it a lot. And then, you know, it just seemed like an important part of the story to tell, really.”

The rest of the Garvey clan — played by Sarah Greene, Eva Birthistle and Eve Hewson — was just as shocked as the audience, but agree the twist really propels the story forward into the rest of the season.

“All great stories and series have a real shock element and we're certainly delivering on that, I think,” says Birthistle, who plays middle sister Ursula.

Bad Sisters airs Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

