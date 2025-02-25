Starbucks Saying Goodbye To 13 Drinks

Starbucks has a ton of great drinks but as of March 4th we’ll be saying goodbye to 13 of them as they are removing a selection of the less popular ones.

Starbucks said “We’re simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence. This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company.”

Full list of beverages being removed:

-White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

-Caffe Vanilla Frappuccino

-Caramel Ribbon Crunch Creme Frappuccino

-Java Chip Frappuccino

-Espresso Frappuccino

-Chai Creme Frappuccino

-Double Chocolaty Chip Creme Frappuccino

-White Chocolate Creme Frappuccino

-Royal English Breakfast Latte

-Chocolate Cookie Crumble Frappuccino

-White Hot Chocolate

-Iced Matcha Lemonade

-Honey Almond Milk Flat White







