Starbucks Saying Goodbye To 13 Drinks

Starbucks
Menu to be cut FILE PHOTO: Starbucks' CEO said the cafe's menu will be cut 30%. (wachiwit - stock.adobe.com)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Starbucks has a ton of great drinks but as of March 4th we’ll be saying goodbye to 13 of them as they are removing a selection of the less popular ones.

Starbucks said “We’re simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence. This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company.”

Full list of beverages being removed:

-White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

-Caffe Vanilla Frappuccino

-Caramel Ribbon Crunch Creme Frappuccino

-Java Chip Frappuccino

-Espresso Frappuccino

-Chai Creme Frappuccino

-Double Chocolaty Chip Creme Frappuccino

-White Chocolate Creme Frappuccino

-Royal English Breakfast Latte

-Chocolate Cookie Crumble Frappuccino

-White Hot Chocolate

-Iced Matcha Lemonade

-Honey Almond Milk Flat White



Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!