Promotion changes FILE PHOTO: Starbucks is cutting back on how many app promotions it will be offering this holiday season. (ManuPadilla - stock.adobe.com)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Starbucks’ holiday drinks are back starting tomorrow (November 7th, 2024) - we’re waiting on the full holiday menu to come out, but they did reveal some of their fun new cold cups, and tumblers - check it out HERE.