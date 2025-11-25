'Star Search' coming to Netflix with Anthony Anderson as host

Star Search is returning to the spotlight.

The talent competition series, which helped launch the careers of stars like Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera and more, is coming to Netflix after 20 years off the air.

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson is set to host.

"I'm super excited to host this new chapter of Star Search and to introduce such an iconic format to a whole new generation, especially on a global stage like Netflix," Anderson tells Tudum. "The range of talent we're going to see is going to blow you away, and I can't wait for audiences to experience all the performances, surprises and sheer excitement that this new era of Star Search will deliver."

According to the show’s synopsis, “Each episode will spotlight the best up-and-coming performers across numerous categories – music, dance, variety, comedy, magic and juniors – as they compete head to head for their shot at stardom.”

Episodes will premiere Jan. 13, and air Tuesdays and Wednesdays live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. It will include real-time voting so viewers can decide which contestants move ahead.

The original Star Search, hosted by Ed McMahon, ran from 1983 to 1995, and then relaunched with Arsenio Hall as host from 2003 to 2004.

