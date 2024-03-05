Sofia Boutella says she was "really affected" when 'Rebel Moon' got "demolished" by critics

A lot of actors say they don't read reviews, and Sofia Boutella may now know why.

She explains to Vulture that watching her Zack Snyder-directed sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, get "demolished" by critics really stung.

The first of a two-part tale from the Army of the Dead filmmaker has the actress playing a former soldier who foments a rebellion against a galactic empire.

The Netflix film was drubbed after it launched on December 21; it currently has a 21% rating from critics on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

"I always thought that I was fully armed to take on those punches, and then I read the critics that came down on Rebel Moon and it really affected me," she expressed.

She added, "I feel like I'm carrying it for everybody that cared so much about this project, and that's what affected me. Not the way I look. If anything, I've been pretty lucky and people like my work in it, but the movie was criticized."

Boutella says she felt for "all of those who put so much heart, tears, and sweat in this project," adding, "It’s hard to see something being demolished to that extent."

Still, she insists, "I'm proud to have been part of it, and if there is no more Rebel Moon, it will be a very important part of my life that I will defend forever."

A second installment, Part Two: The Scargiver, is due to drop on Netflix in April.

Before the film debuted, Snyder said he had a longer, R-rated director's cut of the movies he initially conceived as a Star Wars standalone adventure.

