Sister reveals Sandra Bullock was "caretaker" to partner Bryan Randall before his ALS death

Gesine Bullock-Prado, Sandra Bullock's sister, has memorialized the Speed star's longtime partner Bryan Randall, who died on Saturday, August 5, after a private three-year battle with ALS.

The photographer, who has been linked to the Oscar winner since 2015, was 57, and was being cared for by Bullock in their home before his death, according to her sister.

To a smiling photo of the former male model enjoying a cigar, Gesine wrote, "I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon."

She added, "ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan."

Her statement was met with support online, including from My Big Fat Greek Wedding's Nia Vardalos, who said she, "was always touched by his gentlemanly manners," adding, "I'm sorry for your loss. Sending much love to your sister, you and your family."

A rep for the star confirmed Randall's death to ABC News on Monday, August 7, noting Randall wished to keep his battle with the disease private.

The statement added, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

ALS is a progressive, incurable neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, according to the ALS Association. The initial symptoms of the disease can be varied and can include trouble grasping a pen or lifting a coffee cup, while some may experience a vocal pitch when speaking.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.