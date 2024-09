Entertainer of the Year nominee AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson has teamed up with Wrangler for her first apparel collection perfectly styled as fall and winter arrive.

Some of the limited edition pieces include bell bottom jeans, shirts, jackets, a Sherpa coat, and printed tees in womens and girls sizes.

Shop the collection now online and in select retailers nationwide.