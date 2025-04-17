Sheryl Lee Ralph honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sheryl Lee Ralph's contributions to the entertainment industry were recognized Wednesday when she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Loretta Devine and Quinta Brunson spoke on her behalf, representing her start in a Broadway version of Dreamgirls to her current role in Abbott Elementary, the show that helped her win her first Emmy.

"I'm amazed at her ability to get things done," Devine said during the ceremony, as reported by ABC7. "That's Sheryl Lee Ralph. She was strong then and she still is strong."

"To be around her is to be around Hollywood history, grace and legend," Brunson told the crowd at the ceremony. "She is a master class in what it means to be an eternal and consistent diva. She commands the room and gives you a show. She is who you came to see, and she is our star."

Sheryl then took the mic to share a message of gratitude, especially for those who paved the way for her.

"I want generations to see what's possible, that their dreams are valid," Ralph said. "That their voice is powerful and their potential limitless."

Sheryl's husband, Vincent Hughes, daughter Ivy Coco Maurice and son Etienne Maurice were in attendance, as well as Jenifer Lewis, the cast of Abbott Elementary and many of her sorority sisters from Delta Sigma Theta.

