We love baby news!!! Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, and his wife already have 3 boys and just announced that they are expecting a 4th child. They didn’t give ANY details on when the baby is due, or what the gender is... the post to social media just said “1, 2, 3, 4...” We cannot wait to see who this “little miracle” will be! CONGRATS to the Mooney family!