Shania Twain & Jake Owen To Host New TV Show, “Real Country”

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Monday, a huge announcement came out about Shania Twain and Jake Owen. The two will be teaming up to find Nashville’s next big star! Looks like country artists judging singing competition shows is the new thing. Maybe we will see Jake Owen, Shania Twain, Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton come together in the future for a big show? Haha but this show looks pretty interesting… it’ll take place in the heart of music city, Nashville, TN. According to Taste of Country, Real Country will feature up and coming solo artists, duos and groups all competing for a chance to show what they have in a variety of country music-based genres. A winner will be picked in a grand finale. The show will run in eight episodes on the USA network.

Jake Owen and Shania Twain put out statements on the big news as well…

Shania Twain states, “It’s been an incredible year for me, releasing my new album and coming back to country music. I feel it’s time for me to add my own support in finding our greatest undiscovered talent. It’s beyond thrilling to be leading the charge with Real Country, and I’m on a mission to find artists who will keep country music diverse and dynamic — the kind of diversity that inspired all of us.”