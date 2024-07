Shania Twain will be hosting the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards September 26th from the Grand Ole Opry at 8:00PM on NBC and Peacock!

“Country has some of the most passionate fans in music and we artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love. I am honored to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans. Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances...” -Shania Twain