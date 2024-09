2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey performs with Diplo at the Palomino Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has stayed at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart for the 7th straight week, making it the longest debut single from an artist to stay at the top of the charts since Carrie Underwood spent six weeks there with “Jesus Take The Wheel” in 2006.