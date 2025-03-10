Seven seasons of 'The Apprentice' to stream on Prime Video

The Apprentice is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Amazon announced on Monday that the reality competition series, which was hosted by President Donald Trump, will be available to watch on their streaming platform in the United States only beginning Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Season 1, which first premiered in 2004, is available to stream now. Following seasons of the show will drop one per week each Monday through April 27. The streamer will roll out seven seasons of the show, which include all of the non-celebrity versions.

Previously, all 15 seasons of The Apprentice were available to stream on Tubi starting in 2019, though they are no longer available on that platform.

In a statement, Trump addressed the show coming to Amazon. “I look forward to watching this show myself — such great memories, and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!” he said.

The Apprentice was produced by Mark Burnett and MGM Alternative, which is a division of Amazon MGM Studios. Burnett and Trump were both executive producers on the reality show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon declined to comment on if or how much the president is being paid as per the streaming agreement for The Apprentice.

