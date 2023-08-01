Serena Williams reveals sex of baby no. 2 with husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have some thrilling news to share -- they're expecting a baby girl!

The couple, who are already doting parents to their adorable 5-year-old daughter Olympia, documented the moment in a YouTube video showcasing the fabulous baby shower-slash-gender reveal party to share the exciting news in style.

Decked out in a lovely pink and white ensemble that showcased her growing baby bump, Serena made it clear that she was firmly "team pink." In the video posted online, she expressed a hint of nervousness, admitting she had no backup plan in case it turned out to be a boy. But rest assured, it was all pink galore at the celebration!

The outdoor bash was a rainbow of colors, with a stunning balloon arch taking center stage, proudly displaying the sign, "Our Next Great Adventure." The vibrant ambiance included long white sticks with multi-colored balloon bouquets, imitating trees, and comfy blankets scattered across the lush grounds for guests to relax.

As the party heated up, Ohanian decided to add a dash of fun and surprise. Instead of the usual pink or blue cake, he threw a curveball and opted for a yellow cake, playfully intending to troll Serena and Olympia. But his plan took a hilarious turn when Serena saw the yellow cake and playfully smooshed it into Alexis' face. Shortly after, drones above spelled out "Girl!"

Amidst cheers, applause, and sheer joy, the family celebrated the upcoming addition to their lives.

