See the first look at the Robert Eggers film 'Werwulf﻿'

We now have our first look at Robert Eggers' Werwulf.

Focus Features posted the first photo and official description for the upcoming film to Instagram on Thursday. Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as a character called Man in the movie. The photo features him in the forest surrounded by dogs and holding a large spear.

Lily-Rose Depp and Willem Dafoe also make up the film's cast. All three actors previously worked with Eggers in his film Nosferatu.

Focus Features' first-look post describes Taylor-Johnson's Man as "a 13th-century man haunted by his bestial metamorphosis."

The film's tagline has also been released. It reads, "Werwulf is a harrowing tale of devotion, damnation, and the devil within."

Werwulf is set to release on Christmas Day. This is similar to Nosferatu, which released on Christmas Day in 2024.

Nosferatu became Focus Features' second-highest-grossing movie in the U.S. It made $90.5 million in theaters after its December 2024 release.

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