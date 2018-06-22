Now Playing
Posted: June 22, 2018

Scotty McCreery & Wife Share Beautiful Wedding and Honeymoon Photos

Scotty McCreery & Wife Share Beautiful Wedding and Honeymoon Photos
Scotty McCreery & Wife Share Beautiful Wedding and Honeymoon Photos
Scotty McCreery & Wife Share Beautiful Wedding and Honeymoon Photos

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Looks like Scotty McCreery is LIVING the dream in Bora Bora! That is where he and his new wife, Gabi McCreery are honeymooning after their beautiful mountainside wedding. Look at these pictures they are sharing to their Instagram…

Here are some of their wedding photos as well:

And our FAVORITE… They look SO happy:

