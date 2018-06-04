By MelissaOnK923

Since the remake of American Idol on a new network, things have been drastically changing. New Judges have come in and it leaves people wondering what other changes will happen and if the 3 new judges, including Luke Bryan, will be there throughout the next few seasons. One thing we know for sure is that if American Idol’ s season 10 champ Scotty McCreery says he has no interest in returning to the show as a judge. “Mentor, yes…judging, I don’t think so,” McCreery tells Taste of Country. “Judging is just–I know how it feels to be on the stage being judged by judges, putting your heart and soul into the whole week and learning the song and putting your best foot forward. Then sometimes you nail it, sometimes you don’t; it’s not because you didn’t try.” He adds, however, that he’d love to give contestants “some insight, little tidbits that I picked up when I was on the show and things I’ve picked up since.” “It’s a lot to be bagging groceries one month and singing in front of 20 million people the next,” he adds. “That’s a big leap, so I’d love to mentor if I could.