Posted: June 18, 2018

Scotty McCreary and Fiancé Tie The Knot in Mountain Wedding

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Our boy, Scotty McCreary and his long time girlfriend of 6 year have made it official and tied the knot over the weekend in a beautiful mountain wedding!

Click HERE for all the beautiful photos from PEOPLE.

McCreary told PEOPLE many details about their story and their proposal. “ We’ve been dating six years and have known each other our whole lives. That kind of story doesn’t happen too often nowadays… I support her dreams and she supports mine.”

Instagram Photo

