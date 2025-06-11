Scott Wolf confirms divorce from Kelley Wolf after 21 years of marriage

Scott Wolf and his wife, Kelley Wolf, an executive coach, are divorcing after 21 years of marriage.

The Doc star and Party of Five alum confirmed the news in a statement to Good Morning America.

"After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley," Scott Wolf said. "Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter."

Kellley Wolf shared news of the couple's separation in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage," the 48-year-old wrote. "This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children."

"While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I've done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion," she continued, before praising Scott Wolf as "one of the best fathers I've ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with."

"He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit," she added.

The former couple married in May 2004 and said they plan on co-parenting their three children, Jackson Wolf, 16, Miller Wolf, 12, and Lucy Wolf, 11.

"We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children," Kelley Wolf wrote in her Instagram post. "My priority has always been their wellbeing—and my own healing. That will never change."

