'Scooby-Doo: Origins' to have real dog portray titular pup, sets 2027 premiere

We now have our first look at the dog who's going to solve that mystery.

Netflix has revealed that for the first time in the history of the franchise, the character of Scooby-Doo is being portrayed by a real dog in its upcoming live-action series Scooby-Doo: Origins. Production on the series is currently in process in Atlanta, Georgia, with its premiere set for 2027.

"SCOOBY IS FINALLY REAL!!! Meet our goodest boy in Scooby-Doo: Origins, coming to Netflix in 2027," the streaming service posted to Instagram on Monday.

Scooby-Doo: Origins' previously announced main cast includes Mckenna Grace as Daphne Blake, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones. Additionally, Paul Walter Hauser has been cast as a series regular, although the specific role he will play has not been unveiled.

Scooby-Doo: Origins "will uncover how this mystery-solving crew, and their beloved dog, first teamed up to crack the haunting case that started it all," according to the streamer.

Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg will serve as the show's writers, executive producers and showrunners. According to Netflix, the show will be a modern reimagining of the Scooby-Doo gang's origin story.

"During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder," according to the show's official synopsis. "Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."

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