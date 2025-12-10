Save the date for Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's wedding in 'The Drama' teaser trailer

Zendaya is engaged to Robert Pattinson in the official teaser trailer for The Drama.

A24 released the first teaser for the upcoming comedy film on Wednesday. It finds the A-listers starring as an engaged couple preparing for their wedding.

The movie follows happily engaged couple Emma Harwood (Zendaya) and Charlie Thompson (Pattinson), who are "put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails," according to its official logline.

This new teaser begins with the happy couple getting some photos taken ahead of the wedding. They appear awkward in front of the camera, and the photographer asks them their favorite things about each other in an attempt to quell nerves.

This leads in to an unsettling montage that features an alarm blaring in a dark entryway, Emma chugging brown liquor and Charlie housing a bloody nose.

A24 also released additional details about their characters in a fake engagement announcement that ran in The Boston Globe's print edition on Tuesday. It revealed that the fictional couple lives in Boston, where Emma is employed at a bookstore and Charlie serves as the director of the Cambridge Art Museum.

"Joyous news @bostonglobe," A24's social media caption about the engagement announcement read.

This marks the first on-screen collaboration between Zendaya and Pattinson, although they will star together in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey and Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three.

Dream Scenario helmer Kristoffer Borgli wrote and directed the upcoming movie. It arrives in theaters on April 3, 2026.

