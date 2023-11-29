'Saturday Night Live' announces Adam Driver and Kate McKinnon for December shows

On its official Instagram account, Saturday Night Live has announced that Ferarri's Adam Driver will be hosting for a fourth time, on December 9, with Olivia Rodrigo as the evening's musical guest. It will be the GUTS artist's sophomore appearance.

The sketch show also announced that former cast member and Barbie co-star Kate McKinnon will be returning to Studio 8H to host for the very first time the following week, December 16.

Billie Eilish will be making her third appearance on the sketch show that night; she was the host and musical guest in 2021 and in 2019, was the musical guest for that season's premiere.

