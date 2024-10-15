Samuel L. Jackson recites famous 'Pulp Fiction' verse in celebration of film's 30th anniversary

Samuel L. Jackson is ringing in three decades of Pulp Fiction with a callback to a classic scene.

In an Instagram post on Monday to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of the cult classic film's release, Jackson ripped through the Pulp Fiction version of the Bible verse Ezekiel 25:17, the now-famous verse which gained widespread attention from fans of the Quentin Tarantino movie.

In the movie, Jackson delivers the now-famous passage as hitman Jules Winnfield, moments before he kills a thieving associate (Frank Whaley).

"YOU KNOW I STILL GOT IT!!! EZEKIEL 25:17," Jackson captioned. "HAPPY 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF PULP FICTION."

The Pulp Fiction actor runs through the verse quickly, while hitting small bursts of emotion during the monologue's peak moments, including the famous "furious anger" section.

At the end of the film, Jackson recites the verse again, explaining that following a spiritual reawakening, he finds a different meaning.

1994's Pulp Fiction is one of Tarantino's most iconic films, the screenplay of which netted him and Roger Avary an Academy Award. The quotable crime drama film also starred Bruce Willis, Uma Thurman and Ving Rhames, among others.

The movie hit theaters Oct. 14, 1994, and has collected $212,891,598 in worldwide all-time box office, according to The Numbers.

By the way, in the Bible, Ezekiel 25:17 exists, but Tarantino rewrote it for the movie.

However, the "Ezekiel speech" was etched in pop culture history — in fact, it was literally etched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: It can be seen on the headstone of the fake gravesite of Jackson's Nick Fury at the end of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

