Sam Hunt Plans His Next Big Trip To Another Country

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

San Hunt has travelled to the beaches of Hawaii to Honduras, to Israel and the beaches of Mexico. He has travelled all over the United States and many places outside of the country as well. Him and his wife have the traveling bug. So where too next? As he gets ready for another handful of dates on Luke Bryan ?s What Makes You Country XL Tour beginning on July 21 , he told Kix Brooks of American Country Countdown that he?s already thinking about his next travel destination…

“I want to go over to Greece at some point, so I’m trying to figure out a way to squeeze that into the schedule in the next year or so,” says Sam. “I really love Central America. Like, you can travel there and live there for cheap, so it’s not like, you know, I?m gonna have to break the bank to do some of this traveling. We like to do the minimal thing, my wife and I, so we?ll go stay in just a little hut in the jungle for a week or two at a time, and we love it, so those are a few places that I’m looking forward to spending more time.”

He deleted all of his social media posts to promote his new single “Downtowns Dead,” but some of the photos posted to promote that song are from his travels…