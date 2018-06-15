Sam Hunt Explains Why Album 2 Is Taking So Long

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

It’s SO hard to be patient when we are wanting new music from Sam Hunt! But, the good news is he is working on it. More good news is he is releasing stuff, the second its done, versus waiting until he gets more songs to release together. He says, “I keep saying that I’m gonna carve out time to get home and really devote my time and energy to creating an album,” he explains. “But I feel like I’m just sort of getting by the skin of my teeth the past couple years.”

“So I’m just scraping up bits and pieces of songs that I’ve got started,” he continues, “and trying to put those out as I go and continue to tour.”

Which, that process seems to be working for him. His fans are so eager for new stuff that each new song that comes out has been a huge hit! Last year’s “Body Like a Back Road” is a crossover smash that’s sold more than five million copies and it was played on multiple radio stations as “not just country.” While his latest, “Downtown’s Dead,” is currently a top-20 hit on the country chart.

One of the reasons he won’t have new music out in the near future is his stadium tour with Luke Bryan. Which, we can forgive him for… that show is going to be AMAZING!

“I didn’t plan on touring this summer,” Sam reveals, “but an opportunity came up to go out with Luke… and I couldn’t pass it up, because it was such a great opportunity.”

“But the end of the summer, fall, I think I’m gonna be able to hopefully sink my teeth into a project and have some new music ready to go before too long after that,” he predicts.

“I’ve had trouble getting back into the writing flow over the past few years, being on the road, and with my artist hat on. It’s just two different worlds to me, and I’m hoping I can tap back into it here soon, but I’m trying,” he laughs.

Let’s hope nothing distracts him after that!