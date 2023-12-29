Ryan Seacrest's ready for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' with new co-host, a lineup "for all generations"

This year's edition of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest is bigger than ever: In addition to Times Square and Hollywood, Ryan Seacrest and co-host Rita Ora will manage performances and countdowns from Puerto Rico, Miami, Las Vegas and South Korea.

"I think the challenging part, honestly, is keeping it on time," Seacrest told ABC Audio. "Because with all the moving parts and all the live components and elements leading up to midnight, you kind of can't be late."

"And you also don't know what's going to happen, really," Rita added. "You can plan as much as you like, but on the night, it's live."

In Times Square, Ryan and Rita will welcome Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion and LL COOL J. The rest of the show will feature everyone from Bebe Rexha, Cardi B and Ellie Goulding to Post Malone, Green Day and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

"We're always looking for the artists that have had a great year, and this is a big show that includes everyone," Seacrest says. "We want it to be families, we want it to be for all generations and ages. And so by having artists that represent all of that ... it's what this show's built on."

But if Seacrest wasn't famous (or hosting the show), would he brave Times Square on New Year's Eve?

"I would probably do it," he said. "I remember watching this show growing up, thinking just to be in New York City, to be in Times Square. I couldn't believe a sea of a million plus people could pack into all these city blocks."

"I didn't know the logistics about ... the hours and the no going to the restroom and all of that. So I'd have to debate that, but I think I would."

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs December 31 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.