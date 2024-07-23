Ryan Reynolds reveals name of 4th child with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds shared a sweet message for his family at the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in New York City on Monday night — and revealed the name of his fourth child.

While standing onstage with his fellow cast members and director Shawn Levy at the David H. Koch Theater at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the actor delivered a speech in which he shouted out wife Blake Lively and their four children by name.

"I want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who is here. Her outfit is amazing — spoiler alert!" he shared from the stage.

"I want to thank my kids — James, Inez, Betty, Olin — who are here," he continued. "I hope that, if I'm lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life."

The speech came after Reynolds and Lively celebrated a date night on the red carpet for the premiere, with the Gossip Girl actress wearing a Deadpool-inspired jumpsuit.

Lively's bestie Gigi Hadid also showed up on theme in a yellow ensemble inspired by Hugh Jackman's character, Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on Friday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.