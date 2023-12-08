Ryan Gosling says if there's a Barbie sequel, he'd like to play "Husky Ken"

Warner Bros. Pictures

By Stephen Iervolino

There's no word yet on whether Barbie will spawn a sequel — though when you have the biggest movie of the year, that's almost a given.

While Ryan Gosling's waiting to find out, however, he's got plans — and apparently, they don't include hitting the gym for more shirtless scenes.

At a post-screening Q&A alongside co-star America Ferrera at London's BFI Southbank venue on Friday, Variety quoted Gosling as saying "we really know nothing" about a follow-up.

However, he offered a wish for his role if it comes to be. "Can it be a husky Ken? Can I play Husky Ken, like Sandwich Ken? Can I play that Ken next time?"

Ferrera expressed of their director, Greta Gerwig, and co-star and producer Margot Robbie, "[W]hat Greta and Margot have said is they did not set out to make a franchise. They put it all out on the table. Every bit of it that they loved and that they knew to do, they did. Which is refreshing, right?"

"But then again, I know nothing, so there might be 20 years" of Barbie movies, she joked.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!