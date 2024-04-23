Ryan Gosling praises partner Eva Mendes, shares how his family 'come first'

Ryan Gosling is sharing what partner Eva Mendes and their children mean to him.

When asked who his heroes were, Gosling told Men's Health in an interview that they were his Uncle Bill, who he said believed in him when he was younger, and "Eva, obviously."

The actor, who is starring in The Fall Guy following the 2023 blockbuster film, Barbie, which earned him an Academy Award nomination, added that Mendes and their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, guide him.

"It always comes back to family first," he said. "I don't think I'll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva [Mendes] and the girls, they come first."

Gosling also revealed that the dish he is skilled at making for his family is a "Moroccan chicken bastilla."

Last month, following Gosling's Oscars performance, Mendes shared a video on Instagram of herself standing next to his Oscars dressing room sign.

"Always by my man," she said in the caption of the post.

She also shared a photo and said, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

On Monday, April 22, Gosling stepped out for a special screening of The Fall Guy in London with his co-stars, including Emily Blunt.

The film follows Colt Seavers, a "battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie -- being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, -- played by Blunt -- goes missing," according to the film's synopsis.

Hanna Waddingham, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, Teresa Palmer and Winston Duke also star in the film.

"The Fall Guy" hits theaters on May 3.

