Russell Crowe remembers chance encounter with "hero of mine" Sinéad O'Connor

With fans, both famous and not, mourning the death of 56-year-old Sinéad O'Connor, Oscar winner Russell Crowe added his memories on X, formerly Twitter, of a chance meeting with the "Nothing Compares 2 U" star.

"Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us," Crowe began in the thread Wednesday, July 26. "Puffy parker zipped to the nape and her bowed head covered in a scarf."

He explained someone in his party who apparently recognized the singer jumped up and ran over to O'Connor. They embraced "and he waived me over. There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad. She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness 'oh, it’s you Russell,'" the Oscar winner recalled.

Crowe explained O'Connor joined them at their table and had tea. Their conversation touched on various topics important to them, he explained, including politics, her "warm memory" of his native New Zealand, "faith, music, movies and her brother the writer."

Crowe added, "I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine."

He expressed, "When her second cup was taking on the night air, she rose, embraced us all and strode away into the fog-dimmed streetlights. We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman."

"Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad," Crowe signed off.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.