'Running Point' gets swift season 2 renewal at Netflix

Running Point's season 2 is a slam dunk.

Netflix has renewed the basketball comedy just a week after season 1 premiered. The show, starring Kate Hudson, had ranked third on the streaming service's chart of top 10 English-language series.

"We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a season two of Running Point to the fans of the show," co-creator and executive producer Mindy Kaling said in a statement to Tudum.

She added, "We still cannot believe the response from audiences — thank you to everyone who has watched! Thank you to our partners at Netflix, Warner Brothers, our star who brought this show to life, Kate Hudson, and executive producers Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, without whom there would be no Running Point."

Hudson stars as a woman appointed president of a pro basketball team after a scandal forces her brother to resign.

