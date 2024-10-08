Rosen Hotels offering FL residents “Distress Rates” for Hurricane Milton evacuation

Rosen Centre at Night Rosen Hotels & Resorts owns and operates nine properties in the Orlando destination market. These properties total more than 6,300 rooms and suites, making founder and President Harris Rosen the largest independent hotelier in Florida. (Rosen Centre Hotel/Rosen Centre Hotel)

Rosen Hotels and Resorts are once again offering “Distress Rates” to Florida residents are are being asked to evacuate their homes due to a direct hit from Hurricane Milton. Prices start at $69 and several of them are pet-friendly.

According to out TV partner WFTV, here are the rates being offered to those needing to seek shelter:





$69 a night, not including taxes:

Rosen Inn International

Rosen Inn Closest to Universal

Rosen Inn Pointe Orlando

Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista





$99 a night, not including taxes:

Rosen Plaza





$119 a night, not including taxes:

Rosen Centre





$139/night, not including taxes:

Rosen Shingle Creek





To reserve a room, please call 866-337-6736.



