Ron Howard looks back at a legend with Disney+ doc 'Jim Henson: Idea Man'

Disney+

By Stephen Iervolino

On Thursday, Disney+ revealed that Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard's tribute to the creator of The Muppets will debut on the streaming service May 31.

Howard directed Jim Henson: Idea Man, which the streaming service teases "takes us into the mind of this singular creative visionary, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and beyond."

Featuring "unprecedented access to Jim's personal archives, Howard brings us a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world," Disney+ continues.

Henson died May 16, 1990, at age 53 of bacterial pneumonia, but his legacy lives on in a myriad of characters he brought to life, from Kermit the Frog and Big Bird to the fantasy film The Dark Crystal.

The documentary was also produced by Howard and his longtime Imagine partner Brian Grazer.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!