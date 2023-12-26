The Rock flashes back to the '90s with Christmas post

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson busted out some '90s Rock to wish his Instagram followers a Merry Christmas on Monday. No, not rock music from the '90s, but a full-on cosplay of himself from an infamous 1990s photo.

Sporting a fanny pack, a mullet wig on his normally smooth head, a black turtleneck and a gold chain, Johnson crooned "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)," occasionally changing the lyrics to fit his fit.

He even took the time to pause the song and pat his fanny pack -- in case you missed it -- before finishing the tune and blowing a kiss to the camera.

