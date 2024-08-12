Robert Downey Jr. to return as Tony Stark in Disney theme park attractions

While much has been made of Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Dr. Doom, it was recently announced at D23 that he is returning to the role he made famous: Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

Stark will be back in a pair of attractions at Disney's California Adventure Park.

The Stark Flight Lab is described as a "thrill ride" that will have patrons whizzing and spinning in robotic pods, meant to simulate flight.

But Avengers Infinity Defense will pit Stark and the other Avengers against King Thanos, a version of the baddie who beat the Avengers at the end of Avengers: Endgame, instead of the other way around.

The ride will have park patrons jumping into various worlds made famous in the Marvel movies, from Asgard and Wakanda to New York City.

Disney's California Adventure Park is also home to the Avengers Campus attraction, as well as the Marvel rebrand of Tower of Terror called Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.