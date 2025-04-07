Robert De Niro to recieve honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

Robert De Niro is set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

The film festival announced Monday De Niro will be honored with the lifetime achievement award. It will be presented to him at the opening ceremony of the festival on May 13. That just so happens to be exactly 14 years after he presided over the Cannes jury in 2011.

“I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes,” De Niro said in a statement. “Especially now when there’s so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together — storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It’s like coming home.”

The actor has a long history with the festival, going back to 1976. He starred in two films both in competition that year — 1900 and Taxi Driver. The latter won the Palme d'Or. He has starred in one other film that has won the Palme d'Or, Roland Joffé's The Mission.

On May 14, the day after he's awarded the prize, De Niro will meet festivalgoers for a masterclass on the Debussy Theatre stage.

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 13 to May 24 in Cannes, France.

