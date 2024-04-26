Richie Sambora “Not Happy” With How He Was Portrayed In Bon Jovi Documentary

(Jesse Grant)

By Jay Edwards

The Bon Jovi documentary “Thank You: Goodnight” is finally out on Hulu and Richie Sambora isn’t exactly happy with how he was portrayed.

According to Richie’s rep from a statement on Ultimate Classic Rock, “Richie left after the third episode because he was sick and tired of what he was seeing. He didn’t like the way he was being cast. He disagrees with how they framed his departure from the band and to him, the currency of happiness is more important than the currency of money.”

Have you seen the documentary yet? What did you think?

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

