Report: David Fincher will direct Brad Pitt in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' sequel

Twice Upon a Time in Hollywood.

David Fincher is set to direct Brad Pitt in a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Quentin Tarantino will write the script for the follow-up to his Oscar-winning film, as The Playlist first reported. ABC Audio reached out to Pitt's team, who declined to comment at this time.

While the film does not yet have a title, it will be made for Netflix, where Fincher has a first-look deal. Pitt will reprise his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in the film, for which he won an Oscar for best supporting actor.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was written and directed by Tarantino. It was released by Sony Pictures in 2019. At the time, Tarantino negotiated a deal to return him ownership of the film's underlying copyright after a certain number of years.

Not only is the sequel finding a shift in high-profile director, it's a shift from a theatrical release to a streaming service release.

The film's announcement comes after Tarantino has scrapped plans for The Movie Critic, which would have been his 10th film. Pitt had also been cast in that movie's lead role.

Its story reportedly took place in the '70s and was about a film critic who wrote for a porn magazine. There were rumors Pitt would play a version of the Cliff Booth character in that film — now we know he will officially step back into those shoes in the upcoming sequel.

