Posted: May 08, 2018

Remember when Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, was on American Idol?

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Talk about a throwback… this was over 6 years ago! A lot of people don’t even know that Brittany Aldean was on American Idol back in 2012. She auditioned in front of Steven Tyler, J-Lo, and Randy Jackson. Jennifer Lopez wasn’t sold but Steven Tyler couldn’t get over how pretty she was… so Brittany Aldean (Kerr back in the day) went to Hollywood. For season 11, of the 301 that went to Hollywood only 98 went to the final round and Brittany wasn’t one of them.

What do you think?

