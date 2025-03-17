Regé-Jean Page still has no plans to return to 'Bridgerton': 'Very happy to support'

Dearest gentle readers, I regret to inform you that Regé-Jean Page still has no intention of returning to Bridgerton.

The actor, who starred as the duke of Hastings in the first season of the popular Netflix period romance drama, recently confirmed he has no plans to return to the character.

"I'm very happy to support everyone who's in the show," Page said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Everyone's finding fantastic success but with the show and personal projects, I'm just super happy to say that."

It seems he is also not interested in joining another popular franchise. When asked if he has considered what it would be like to play James Bond, Page said he is focusing on his current acting projects.

"It’s not something I’ve thought about very much," he said.

Bridgerton's social media accounts first announced Page's departure from the show in 2021.

"While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," the statement read. "We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family."

The actor spoke about his exit in an interview with Variety shortly after the announcement was made.

"It's a one-season arc. It's going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year," Page said. "It felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."

