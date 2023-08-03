Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth reportedly settle divorce four months after filing

Reese Witherspoon is officially closing a chapter of her life. She's reportedly settled her divorce with her estranged husband, Jim Toth, just four months after she first filed.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Reese and Jim both put pen to paper on a marital dissolution agreement. They also worked out a parenting plan for their 10-year-old son Tennessee James, though the exact details remain unknown for now. Typically, the agreement will be presented to the judge for approval, which is usually just a formality.

Reese announced their decision to part ways amicably back in late March, after 12 years of marriage. She officially filed for divorce a week later, mentioning the prenup they had in place.

This marks Reese's second divorce, having previously split from Ryan Phillippe in 2008 after a nine-year marriage. Reese and Ryan had two children together, daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, and 19-year-old son Deacon Phillippe.

