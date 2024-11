Thomas Rhett NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 10: Thomas Rhett performs during day 2 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (JASON KEMPIN/Getty Images)

Thomas Rhett’s Dad, Rhett Akin’s was a huge country star back in the 90′s and has written massive hits - because of Thomas’s Dad he grew up in the country music family, did you know Reba babysat Thomas? How cool is that!?