Reality Roundup: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' renewed, 'Below Deck' star accused of sexual harassment and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week.

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

MTV and Paramount+ announced Monday its iconic shows, including RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked, were all greenlit for new seasons. The groundbreaking RuPaul's Drag Race is gearing up for its 16th season, bringing a fresh batch of fabulous queens into the spotlight, marking a remarkable journey since its 2009 debut.

Love is Blind (Netflix)

The trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar has been unveiled, offering a tantalizing preview of the upcoming reality series. A sequel to the hit show Love Is Blind, the series revisits the lives of the original contestants after their whirlwind romantic journeys. Set to premiere on September 1, the trailer hints at emotional reunions, fiery confrontations, and the complexities of post-altar relationships.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member Gary King is facing serious allegations of sexual harassment, as reported by ET Online. Per the outlet, Samantha Suarez, who worked in the makeup department for Below Deck Sailing Yacht, claims that King tried to force himself on her during production of season 4, which took place in the summer of 2022 in Sardinia, Italy, according to an exposé by Rolling Stone. In a statement to ET, Bravo, the network that airs the Below Deck franchise, said it "is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows."

"We require our third-party production companies to have appropriate workplace policies and trainings in place and a clear process on how to report concerns," Bravo said. "The concerns Ms. Suarez raised in July 2022 were investigated at that time and action was taken based on the findings."

A spokesperson for Below Deck's production company, 51 Minds Entertainment, told Rolling Stone, "51 Minds is committed to providing an environment in which every member of the casts and crews on our productions feel respected and, most importantly, safe."

