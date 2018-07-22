By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Over the weekend, Rascal Flatts was in Tampa at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater and Gary LeVox did something special for his fans. He brought his 17 year old daughter down on stage to sing the groups iconic song “I Wish.” Gary said, when introducing her “She’s slowly trying to take my job.” Singing must run in the family. Check out the video from Friday night!