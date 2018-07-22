Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: July 22, 2018

Rascal Flatts Lead Singer Brings His 17 Year Old Daughter On Stage To Sing

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Over the weekend, Rascal Flatts was in Tampa at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater and Gary LeVox did something special for his fans. He brought his 17 year old daughter down on stage to sing the groups iconic song “I Wish.” Gary said, when introducing her “She’s slowly trying to take my job.” Singing must run in the family. Check out the video from Friday night!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation