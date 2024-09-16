Rascal Flatts Keeps Dropping Hints Of A Reunion Tour

Rascal Flatts NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 06: Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus of the band Rascal Flatts perform at Ascend Amphitheater on July 06, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin)

By Melissa

EVERYONE STAY CALM... IT’S HAPPENING!!! Rascal Flatts, and all their fans, got screwed in 2020 when COVID canceled their farewell tour. And everyone has been begging for another one to be announced but honestly, it seemed everyone gave up hope. However, 4 years later, we are getting hints from the band on social media that something may be in the works. The guys shared lyrics to one of their songs about performing on their social media platforms with a sign-up for their email list saying “...be the first to know.” TO KNOW WHAT?! It has to be a tour, right?!

