Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor's 'Romeo + Juliet' run extended

One of the hardest Broadway shows to get tickets to this fall might have gotten easier -- a little bit.

Due to overwhelming demand, Tony-winning director Sam Gold's forthcoming Romeo + Juliet starring West Side Story's Rachel Zegler and Heartstopper lead Kit Connor will have a four-week extension, running through Feb. 16.

Previews for the show start on Sept. 26, ahead of an official opening on Oct. 24.

Both stars make their Broadway debut in the hotly anticipated adaptation of Shakespeare's famous play, which will also feature music from Grammy winner Jack Antonoff.

Fans were so excited for the team-up that upon its announcement back in April they crashed the production's website.

Of the play, the producers tease, "Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way."

