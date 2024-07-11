"Pretty girls should always smile": Teaser drops for Demi Moore's horror pic 'The Substance'

The Substance, a body horror pic starring Demi Moore that received a 13-minute standing ovation at Cannes International Film Festival — and the Best Screenplay trophy, to boot — just revealed a teaser.

The flick has Moore playing an aging Hollywood superstar so desperate to regain her looks that she signs up to take a serum that shares the title's name.

As Moore stares at herself in the mirror, the teaser begins with the monotone ad copy in voice-over: "Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? Younger. More Beautiful. More perfect."

It's too good to resist: "One single injection unlocks your DNA, starting a new cellular division, unleashing a new version of yourself," the mysterious company behind it teased in an earlier sneak peek clip.

However, it's also too good to be true. In a series of quick, nerve-jangling cuts, the teaser shows the chaotic after-effects that come from deciding not to age gracefully, including Moore getting thrown bodily across a room.

One clip has Dennis Quaid, surrounded by a frame full of other old white dudes, grinning eerily. "Pretty girls should always smile!" he shouts.

Margaret Qualley also stars in the film from writer-director Coralie Fargeat, coming to theaters nationwide on Sept. 20.

