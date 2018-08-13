Now Playing
Posted: August 13, 2018

Preston Brust, Of LoCash, & Wife Welcome 2nd Child

Preston Brust, Of LoCash, & Wife Welcome 2nd Child

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

More country babies are here!! LoCash member Preston Brust and his wife Kristen are now parents of two. According to  People, the couple welcomed son Legend Wilde Brust on Friday, August 10, at 6:39 p.m. in Nashville. Such a cute and unique name. He weighed eight pounds, one ounce, and measured 19 inches long when he was born. LoCash, who released their new single “Feels Like a Party” on Friday, was scheduled to perform in Ohio that night when Brust got the call his wife was going into labor early. “…And just like that, our hearts have opened up in all new ways,” Brust captioned a photo of the baby boy on Instagram. “Every map in life needs a Legend. We’re so blessed.” Legend joins 2-and-a-half-year-old big sister Love Lily. Just another country baby to join the group.

Instagram Photo

